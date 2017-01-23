Media War Declared

This will be a very interesting couple of years for anyone who follows the news. President Trump has clearly squared off with the media in the most contentious way possible, and they’re not taking it well. They can badger the guy and his staff all they want, but they’d better wake up to the fact that Trump supporters don’t like them. Or trust them. At all. SO Trump can say or do anything he likes, and any reporting on the matter will be met with anger and disbelief by a large number of Americans. So far Trump is winning this battle in a big way, and I don’t see how the press has a chance of catching up. Maybe they should punt until 2020…