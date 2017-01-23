Media War Declared

This will be a very interesting couple of years for anyone who follows the news. President Trump has clearly squared off with the media in the most contentious way possible, and they’re not taking it well. They can badger the guy and his staff all they want, but they’d better wake up to the fact that Trump supporters don’t like them. Or trust them. At all. SO Trump can say or do anything he likes, and any reporting on the matter will be met with anger and disbelief by a large number of Americans. So far Trump is winning this battle in a big way, and I don’t see how the press has a chance of catching up. Maybe they should punt until 2020…

Latest Blogs

Media War Declared

This will be a very interesting couple of years for anyone who follows the news. President Trump has clearly squared off with the media in the most contentious way possible, and they’re not taking it well. They can badger the guy and his staff all they want, but they’d better wake up to the fact…

Please Don’t Let This Be True…

Just what newly-minted BPD Chief Martin needed- a police scandal to kick off the new year. According to reports, 2 young african-american men were walking down the sidewalk on their way to Taco Bell when they were harassed, wrongfully detained, and even beaten by multiple members of the BPD. At least that’s the story from…

Bakersfield has Manson Fever

Apparently Charles Manson, one of the most deplorable human beings in history, is hospitalized in our fair city. And boy, do people want to know where. As local media speculation runs rampant, one hospital, San Joaquin, has actually issued a statement declaring that he’s not there. That is awesome. The part I can’t figure out…

Photos