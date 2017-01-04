Bakersfield has Manson Fever

manson1Apparently Charles Manson, one of the most deplorable human beings in history, is hospitalized in our fair city. And boy, do people want to know where. As local media speculation runs rampant, one hospital, San Joaquin, has actually issued a statement declaring that he’s not there. That is awesome. The part I can’t figure out is why. Who cares what hospital he’s in. Do people want to visit? Do they hope to catch a glimpse of evil incarnate? Who cares what part of town this piece of crap is holed up in. Patch him up and get him back to Corcoran.

Latest Blogs

Please Don’t Let This Be True…

Just what newly-minted BPD Chief Martin needed- a police scandal to kick off the new year. According to reports, 2 young african-american men were walking down the sidewalk on their way to Taco Bell when they were harassed, wrongfully detained, and even beaten by multiple members of the BPD. At least that’s the story from…

Bakersfield has Manson Fever

Apparently Charles Manson, one of the most deplorable human beings in history, is hospitalized in our fair city. And boy, do people want to know where. As local media speculation runs rampant, one hospital, San Joaquin, has actually issued a statement declaring that he’s not there. That is awesome. The part I can’t figure out…

Resistance Is Futile

As the pushback against the Trump administration mounts ahead of his taking office, the people doing all the resisting are still in deep denial over one basic fact- the country is sick of their candidates. Do the MoveOn.org people really think that Trump won because he’s awesome? Trump won because the democrats ran an old,…

Photos