Bakersfield has Manson Fever

Apparently Charles Manson, one of the most deplorable human beings in history, is hospitalized in our fair city. And boy, do people want to know where. As local media speculation runs rampant, one hospital, San Joaquin, has actually issued a statement declaring that he’s not there. That is awesome. The part I can’t figure out is why. Who cares what hospital he’s in. Do people want to visit? Do they hope to catch a glimpse of evil incarnate? Who cares what part of town this piece of crap is holed up in. Patch him up and get him back to Corcoran.