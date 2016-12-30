Resistance Is Futile

hillary_clinton_0017-jpg-08As the pushback against the Trump administration mounts ahead of his taking office, the people doing all the resisting are still in deep denial over one basic fact- the country is sick of their candidates. Do the MoveOn.org people really think that Trump won because he’s awesome? Trump won because the democrats ran an old, tired, unlikable candidate, and she lost big. (At least electorally). And if they ever want to regain the White House, they’ll need to be smart enough to take time away from bitching about Trump to developing some new, more likable talent. But the fact that they continue to let Nancy Pelosi run the show tells me that they still haven’t gotten the memo.

If you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had…

How many times are the high and mighty members of this society going to stand up and spit in our collective faces. That seems to be the consensus among the decision makers who casually brush aside the wrong doing of their fellow elite. Whether it’s Judge Corey Woodward and his philandering, lying ways, or prosecutor Robert Murray who…

