Resistance Is Futile

As the pushback against the Trump administration mounts ahead of his taking office, the people doing all the resisting are still in deep denial over one basic fact- the country is sick of their candidates. Do the MoveOn.org people really think that Trump won because he’s awesome? Trump won because the democrats ran an old, tired, unlikable candidate, and she lost big. (At least electorally). And if they ever want to regain the White House, they’ll need to be smart enough to take time away from bitching about Trump to developing some new, more likable talent. But the fact that they continue to let Nancy Pelosi run the show tells me that they still haven’t gotten the memo.