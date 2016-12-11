Give ‘Til It Hurts

bellringerIf you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had 18,000 requests for toys this year. 18,000. Add in CASA, The Jameson Center, Bakersfield Rescue Mission, and on and on, and it’s easy to see how bad things are for a whole lot of folks right about now. And the more times you get asked, the easier it gets to say no. It’s called charity fatigue. Don’t let it get to you. This is the perfect time of year for us all to open our hearts (and our wallets) and do what we can to help. Bakersfield always does. So the next time you hear about a toy drive, go big. Take several. When the Salvation Army guy pops up outside your favorite shopping spot, throw in some cash. Yes, times are hard, and we’re all trying to save money, but let’s put that off until next year. Merry Christmas.

Latest Blogs

Give ‘Til It Hurts

If you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had…

Det. Diaz Doesn’t Deserve … Diddly By RALPH BAILEY

Det. Diaz Doesn’t Deserve … Diddly By RALPH BAILEY

How many times are the high and mighty members of this society going to stand up and spit in our collective faces. That seems to be the consensus among the decision makers who casually brush aside the wrong doing of their fellow elite. Whether it’s Judge Corey Woodward and his philandering, lying ways, or prosecutor Robert Murray who…

Media Rushes To Get It Wrong. Again.

On the campus of Ohio State University, a Somali kid tragically drove his car into a group of people, injuring 11 people before being killed by police. We know this now, but in the hour immediately following the incident, we were under the false impression that there was an active shooter situation going on. By…

Photos