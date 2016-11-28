Media Rushes To Get It Wrong. Again.

On the campus of Ohio State University, a Somali kid tragically drove his car into a group of people, injuring 11 people before being killed by police. We know this now, but in the hour immediately following the incident, we were under the false impression that there was an active shooter situation going on. By the time the real information was getting out, the media was busy walking back all the false information they’d given out all morning. Once again, the rush to get it first won out over the need to get it right. In this world of 24-hour news networks trying to keep pace with Twitter, (good luck), they went 100 mph with bad information. We should be able to trust the big network news outlets with breaking news, but these days we just can’t. So here we are, with multi-billion dollar news organizations, and the best we can do is wait a couple of hours after stories break to find out what’s actually happening. With great technology comes great responsibility. But any TV or radio producer who tells his people to wait for verification will likely end up unemployed. It’s a circus.