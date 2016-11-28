Media Rushes To Get It Wrong. Again.

clowns1On the campus of Ohio State University, a Somali kid tragically drove his car into a group of people, injuring 11 people before being killed by police. We know this now, but in the hour immediately following the incident, we were under the false impression that there was an active shooter situation going on. By the time the real information was getting out, the media was busy walking back all the false information they’d given out all morning. Once again, the rush to get it first won out over the need to get it right. In this world of 24-hour news networks trying to keep pace with Twitter, (good luck), they went 100 mph with bad information. We should be able to trust the big network news outlets with breaking news, but these days we just can’t. So here we are, with multi-billion dollar news organizations, and the best we can do is wait a couple of hours after stories break to find out what’s actually happening. With great technology comes great responsibility. But any TV or radio producer who tells his people to wait for verification will likely end up unemployed. It’s a circus.

Give 'Til It Hurts

If you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had…

Det. Diaz Doesn't Deserve … Diddly By RALPH BAILEY

How many times are the high and mighty members of this society going to stand up and spit in our collective faces. That seems to be the consensus among the decision makers who casually brush aside the wrong doing of their fellow elite. Whether it’s Judge Corey Woodward and his philandering, lying ways, or prosecutor Robert Murray who…

