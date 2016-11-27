Just When We Thought The Worst Was Over…

js1 tc1So the horror of watching 2 ghastly people vying for the presidency has mercifully come to and end, it turns out that it hasn’t. Apparently Jill Stein, the green party candidate, has decided that a few key states should have their votes re-counted. Wow. Not one to let her entire political life come to a halt, Hillary Clinton has chosen to join the effort- because the voters deserve total transparency of course. And the Donald, never one to get out-crazied by anybody ever, has upped the ante by claiming that he also won the popular vote, but was denied that honor due to- you guessed it- voter fraud. Keeping in mind that we’re talking about a couple of million votes here, this is truly outhouse rat-grade crazy we’re dealing with. And so, here we are, not a month after the election dealing with 3 candidates who are provably delusional, stupid, and just plain nuts. The recounts won’t change a thing, of course, but the process drags us all back through the muck that we thought we’d finally left behind us.

Give ‘Til It Hurts

If you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had…

Det. Diaz Doesn’t Deserve … Diddly By RALPH BAILEY

How many times are the high and mighty members of this society going to stand up and spit in our collective faces. That seems to be the consensus among the decision makers who casually brush aside the wrong doing of their fellow elite. Whether it’s Judge Corey Woodward and his philandering, lying ways, or prosecutor Robert Murray who…

Media Rushes To Get It Wrong. Again.

On the campus of Ohio State University, a Somali kid tragically drove his car into a group of people, injuring 11 people before being killed by police. We know this now, but in the hour immediately following the incident, we were under the false impression that there was an active shooter situation going on. By…

