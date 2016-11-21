Suspension? Murray’s Gotta Go! By RALPH BAILEY

There are some crimes for which there is no forgiveness. Some acts can only be comforted through God. And then there are other errors that traditionally have and should put an end to one’s career. In Journalism it used to be plagiarism. In sports it’s gambling. In my bailiwick it’s “plugola” in which one either plays certain music for money or provides shout outs or unpaid ads for under the table dough. Apparently in the business of the law there are no such perimeters. Must I mention Cory Woodward and now Robert Alan Murray joins the ranks of folks sworn to not only uphold the constitution but as officers of the court are sworn to a higher accountability. And what does Deputy DA Murray do just for laughs and giggles? He cooked up a defendant’s confession when he couldn’t intimidate a man charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Murray, who would later claim the error was a joke, like a gifted screenwriter added the line, “I’m just glad (the victim’s) not pregnant like her mother.” This indeed was a “gifted” line for not only did Murray’s comedy of unethical behavior unveil guilt but the wish she’s not pregnant line implied penetration which brings along with it a life sentence, far in excess of the eight year laughing boy was seeking. Then, in almost conspiracy-like fashion, a State Bar of California judge apparently also found some laughs in Murray’s lawlessness and recommended a 30 day suspension and one year probation. It wasn’t until Nov. 10 when the State Bar Court Review Department didn’t find falsifying testimony quite as humorous. ‘Such egregious misconduct by a prosecutor violates basic notions of ethics, integrity and fairness upon which the legal profession is built, it erodes confidence in law enforcement and the criminal justice system, and it puts the public at risk. Indeed! I neglected to tell you that when Murray’s hijinks were discovered they had to kick Efrain Velasco-Palacios, who now sits in a Kern County jail after attacking ANOTHER child under 14. Meanwhile, Murray remains employed. Probably whistled his way to work with a smile on his face. As loudly as we cheered District Attorney Lisa Green for prosecuting a local Sikh hater, we must now scream shame on you, Lisa for keeping this prankster in your employ. Shame on you, Lisa, Murray must go!