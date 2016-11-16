How Will The Media Cover The Donald?

Now that we’ve elected Donald Trump, we get to sit back and watch the inevitable media circus that he will generate. Every move he makes, like any president, will be reported on by the media. But Trump is the first president to refer to the media as “scum”, “liars”, and “people you can’t trust”. He even went so far as to say he’d “repeal the federal libel laws” so he could sue them for saying anything he perceived as negative. (i’m guessing nobody told him that there’s no such thing as federal libel laws, but hey- it’s Trump). So now we have easily the kookiest president in history being covered by a media that he’s turned half the country against. This dynamic alone should make for 4 years of great reality television.