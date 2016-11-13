Radioactive!

hc1Not since Chernobyl has radiation spread so quickly. In the 45 minutes-or-so since it became obvious that Hillary Clinton was in big trouble in the election, she went from the most famous standard-bearer in the party to the completely radioactive outlier that she is today. I mean, she’s DONE. The democrats won’t want to hear from her again, like ever. After an entire lifetime training for this race, she not only lost, but lost to the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. Wait- make that second worst. All the GOP candidates who got ground up by Trump must be livid. Any of them would have won this race easily. But then again, any other democrat probably would’ve won too. The only good thing about this race to the bottom? At least we found it. I hope.

Give ‘Til It Hurts

If you haven’t noticed, there a LOT of people looking for help this Christmas. Every time you turn around, there’s another toy drive or fundraising opportunity to help out the less fortunate. Well, i’ve been working on several of these things, and I can tell you that the need is staggering. Toys For Tots had…

Det. Diaz Doesn’t Deserve … Diddly By RALPH BAILEY

How many times are the high and mighty members of this society going to stand up and spit in our collective faces. That seems to be the consensus among the decision makers who casually brush aside the wrong doing of their fellow elite. Whether it’s Judge Corey Woodward and his philandering, lying ways, or prosecutor Robert Murray who…

Media Rushes To Get It Wrong. Again.

On the campus of Ohio State University, a Somali kid tragically drove his car into a group of people, injuring 11 people before being killed by police. We know this now, but in the hour immediately following the incident, we were under the false impression that there was an active shooter situation going on. By…

