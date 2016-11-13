Not since Chernobyl has radiation spread so quickly. In the 45 minutes-or-so since it became obvious that Hillary Clinton was in big trouble in the election, she went from the most famous standard-bearer in the party to the completely radioactive outlier that she is today. I mean, she’s DONE. The democrats won’t want to hear from her again, like ever. After an entire lifetime training for this race, she not only lost, but lost to the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. Wait- make that second worst. All the GOP candidates who got ground up by Trump must be livid. Any of them would have won this race easily. But then again, any other democrat probably would’ve won too. The only good thing about this race to the bottom? At least we found it. I hope.