An FBI Divided

Remember the scene in The Usual Suspects where Kevin Spacey asks “how do you shoot the devil in the back- what if you miss”? Well imagine working for the FBI right about now. How’d you like to be working under Director Comey if he fails to come up with the goods on Hillary- and she wins? Now the whole department is at odds with each other, and it’s easy to see why. If she wins the White House, she’ll pick the next AG, and guess who the FBI answers to…If Comey botches this investigation, expect Hillary to clean house down at FBI headquarters. Let’s hope he knows something we dont.